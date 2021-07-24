Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 43,424 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,424 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 230,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 201,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,175,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.39. 474,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $840.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.