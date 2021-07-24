Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.98. 835,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.