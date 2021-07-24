Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $24,732,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.44.

PNW opened at $84.55 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

