Piper Sandler Comments on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

