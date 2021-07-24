Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

