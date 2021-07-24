Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

