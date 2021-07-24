PirateCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,079.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $9,079.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,080,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

