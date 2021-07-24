Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,822.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.01270572 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

