Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.40. 1,015,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,360. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

