Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.08.
Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.40. 1,015,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,360. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
