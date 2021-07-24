Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 379.40 ($4.96). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 375.60 ($4.91), with a volume of 672,343 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.25.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

