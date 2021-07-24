PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

PLBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

PLBY stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $19,590,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $862,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

