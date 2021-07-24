Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

