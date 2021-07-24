POA (POA) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, POA has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $186,190.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,874,184 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
