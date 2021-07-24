Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 610,236 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 305.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,236 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

