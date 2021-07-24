Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,204 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $23,949,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $358,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $949,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $336,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

