Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.07 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $20,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

