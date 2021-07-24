Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 280,004 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,004 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

