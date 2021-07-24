Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 51,789 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,789 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of SelectQuote worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

