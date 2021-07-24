Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.69

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.69 and traded as low as C$50.28. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$51.84, with a volume of 6,020 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5651343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 9.96%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

