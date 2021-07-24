Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $211,750.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $211,750.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,704.59 or 1.00021175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00896304 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.