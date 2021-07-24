Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will report sales of $46.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.04 million and the highest is $46.98 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $177.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.78 million to $178.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $256.95 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $273.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 390,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 375,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

