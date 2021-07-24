PotCoin (POT) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $1,177.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.48 or 0.06373095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.73 or 0.01344795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00367626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00142965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00601594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00374934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00289710 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,464,456 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

