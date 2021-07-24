PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.