Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $33.10 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

