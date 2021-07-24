Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$80.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price objective on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

TSE:PD opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$54.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

