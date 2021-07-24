Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.84 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

TSE PD opened at C$41.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.04. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

