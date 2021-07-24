Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$136.00 at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

PBH opened at C$128.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$128.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$124.57.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

