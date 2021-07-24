Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.19.

PVG opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.