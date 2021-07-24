Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $50,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

