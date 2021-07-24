Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $53.26 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $53,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of EBC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

