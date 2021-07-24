Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $57.29 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $57,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

