Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Prudential Financial worth $58,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.