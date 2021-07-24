Prometeus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.85 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Prometeus has a market cap of $215.44 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $13.10 or 0.00038159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.23 or 0.00842718 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

