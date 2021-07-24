Prudential’s (PUK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

