PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading Down 0.7%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.