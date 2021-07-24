Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.73.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $315.93. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.81.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
