Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $315.93. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.81.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

