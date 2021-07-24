Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given a $15.97 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PUBGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

