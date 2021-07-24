Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €100.30 by UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €100.30 ($118.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.24 ($119.10).

ETR PUM opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €96.76. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

