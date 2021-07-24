Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,652.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00123577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.16 or 0.99779196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00874059 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

