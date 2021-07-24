PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.91. 5,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,171,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,804,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,545,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

