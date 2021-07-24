Pyrk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,281.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $63,937.90 and $4,281.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000117 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

