Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Issued By Desjardins

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$133.31 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

AR stock opened at C$3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of C$995.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

