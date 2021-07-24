Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Raised by Analyst

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.81 on Friday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

