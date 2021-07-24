Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 813,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 433,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 660,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

