Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

