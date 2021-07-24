Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Midstream Partners, LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

