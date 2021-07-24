Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNC. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

NYSE:PNC opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,473 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

