Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank First in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Bank First has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $534.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 571.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

