Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Increased by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.00.

CNR stock opened at C$132.99 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The company has a market cap of C$94.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.64.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

