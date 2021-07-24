Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Boosted by William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 267,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.